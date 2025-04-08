e-shram portal opens for gig workers

BHUBANESWAR : The Labour department on Monday notified a special campaign for registration of gig workers on the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s e-shram portal.

Considered a step towards formalising the gig economy, the registration will provide them social security coverage along with health assistance under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The Labour department asked the gig workers in the age group of 16 to 59, to register in the portal by submitting their Aadhaar number, PAN and Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers online.

While the department has no records of number of gig workers in Odisha, a reply by former Union minister of state for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in the Lok Sabha had put the figure at 52,123 workers (27,335 male, 24,781 female, seven transgenders) in the sector in 2021. The numbers have increased since then owing to rise in number of online platforms.