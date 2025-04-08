LoPAR forms: Odisha to get moderate rains

BHUBANESWAR : The first low pressure area of this year’s summer season formed over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Monday.

While it is likely to move northwestwards over southwest Bay of Bengal till Tuesday, the system is thereafter expected to move nearly northwards over west-central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours.

Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to forecast if the system will intensify further, weather experts said it may lose steam in the sea and not have any significant impact over Odisha. The regional met office has predicted rains in parts of the state till Saturday.

“We are continuously monitoring the low pressure area. The system may not have any direct impact over Odisha, but could push moisture carrying winds from the Bay of Bengal towards the state and trigger light to moderate rains at some places including coastal districts till Saturday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director, Manorama Mohanty.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, the low pressure area is likely to move northwestwards over the southwest Bay in the next 24 hours and later shift northwards and get placed over west-central Bay of Bengal around mid-week.

There is no immediate concern along and off the coastlines of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for the next two to three days. The weather activity will remain confined over the sea region. As the system will move over further parts of Bay, closer to the east coast, there could be some uptick in the weather activity, it added.

The regional met office said the rainfall intensity will be more on Thursday and Friday.