BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will meet Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discuss matters relating to implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.

On a two-day visit to Delhi to scout for investment opportunities, the chief minister extended his stay by a day for the meeting with the Home minister.

Informed sources said, Majhi who is also the Home minister of the state, will brief Shah about implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in Odisha.

The three new laws replaced the British era laws of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act on July 1, 2024 barely a month after the BJP government came to power for the first time in the state.

In the backdrop of the recent face-off with Congress over deteriorating law and order situation and increasing atrocities against women and girl children both inside and outside the Assembly during budget session, the chief minister is likely to apprise Shah about the actual situation in the state since the BJP took over the government.

Contentious issues like cabinet expansion, election of a new president to the state unit of BJP and political appointments to public sector undertakings, corporations and boards may figure during the discussion, sources in the party said.