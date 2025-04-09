Odisha to develop AI tool for child anthropometry

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is piloting a project on development of an AI-based solution for child anthropometry. It is aimed at simplifying and enhancing accuracy of child anthropometric measurements conducted by anganwadi workers.

The AI tool will automate the recording of essential child anthropometric data, such as weight, height, head circumference, and chest circumference, through short videos captured on basic smartphones operated by the workers.

The collaborative initiative is a joint effort by the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar, Poshan Abhiyaan, and Wadhwani AI. “This innovative approach seeks to improve the feasibility and precision of anthropometric assessments, enabling the early detection of malnutrition in children,” said principal secretary of Women and Child Development department Shubha Sarma.While Odisha is the first state to pilot the project, it will be followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. A five-day training-cum-workshop on development of the AI tool was inaugurated by Sarma in the city on Monday.

During the five days of training, the field investigators will receive comprehensive hands-on training on measuring key growth indicators using standardised protocols. Expert trainers from ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar and Wadhwani AI will impart the training.

Subsequently, the trainees will undertake a three to four-month-long targeted data collection across the districts of Balasore, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj for the pilot assessment and execution. Among others, director of ICMR-RMRC Dr Sanghamitra Pati was present.