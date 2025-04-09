Puja organisers fume as pond mismanagement by CMC delays Basanti Durga immersion in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Discontentment brewed among the Basanti Durga Puja organisers in the city over the alleged mismanagement by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in providing adequate and clean water in the temporary pond for idol immersion.

The four-day-long festival concluded on Monday following which puja organisers geared up for the immersion processions of their respective idols. However much to their chagrin, the water in the temporary pond was inadequate and filled with garbage rendering it unusable for idol immersion, they alleged.

Due to this, the Marwari Club in Manik Ghose Bazar had to immerse its Vaishno Devi idol in CMC’s Chandan Pokhari at Choudhury Bazar on Monday night, while other committees which set out for the immersion on Tuesday morning, were left waiting with their respective idols near the temporary pond at Devi Gada for several hours.

Advisor of Chandni Chowk puja committee, Manoranjan Das said there was no adequate water in the temporary pond till 2 pm. “When we reached the area, the pond had insufficient water which too, was filled with garbage. It is not possible to immerse the idol in such scanty and filthy water,” he rued.