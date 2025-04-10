Chocolates and packaged water to be on sale list of OMFED

BHUBANESWAR: After milk and milk-based products, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) has decided to diversify to manufacturing chocolates and packaged drinking water.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the chocolate manufacturing unit of OMFED is being prepared by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Informing this to mediapersons on Wednesday, OMFED managing director Vijay Amrut Kulange said after the DPR is ready, it will be submitted to the state government for approval and necessary funding.

OMFED will launch packaged drinking water under its own brand name within the next four months. While chocolate manufacturing is aimed at adding value to the existing dairy products, the packaged water will offer consumers a new reliable option in the bottled water segment, he said.

This apart, OMFED has also targeted to increase milk procurement to 10 lakh litre a day within a year. Currently, the federation procures 5.5 lakh litre of milk daily from 2.5 lakh dairy farmers across the state. Similarly, ghee production will be increased in wake of supply to all major shrines in the state.

At present, OMFED supplies 120 tonne of ghee every month to Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and other shrines like Lingaraj and Ananta Basudev.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has mandated use of pure ghee supplied by OMFED in making of the Mahaprasad.