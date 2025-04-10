Bhubaneswar

Deputy CM Pravati Parida stresses improvement in THR delivery

Pravati Parida asked officials to focus on providing hygienic and nutritionally-rich take home ration (THR) to children, women and adolescent girls under POSHAN 2.0.
BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday asked officials of the Women and Child Development department to focus on providing hygienic and nutritionally-rich take home ration (THR) to children, women and adolescent girls under POSHAN 2.0 (formerly Integrated Child Development Services).

Reviewing various programmes of the department on the day, Parida discussed the THR production models of states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. She asked the officials concerned to learn from state specific nutrition interventions, different types of THR produced, value-addition to the existing THR and best practices adopted in the states.

Parida also reviewed the Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Vatsalya schemes. She directed the department officials to prepare a roadmap for converting all anganwadi centres in the state into Saksham anganwadis in the next three years. This year, Odisha has broken records of all previous years in child adoption, she informed.

