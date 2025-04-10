NGT forms panel to probe illegal sand mining from Brahmani river in Sundargarh

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations of illegal sand mining from Brahmani river at Tendra under Bonai tehsil in Sundargarh district by a private lessee.

NGT’s East Zone bench constituted the committee comprising senior scientists of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and Sundargarh collector on April 4, basing on a petition filed by Jhadeswar Pradhan (60), a resident of Tendra village.

The petition alleged that the private lessee was carrying out excess extraction of sand through mechanical mining and transporting them in overloaded heavy vehicles through the villages over private plots and agricultural lands.

Around 4,000 cubic metre of sand was being extracted per day when the permission is only for 30,000 cubic metre for the entire year, the petition also alleged. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy appeared on Pradhan’s behalf in virtual mode.