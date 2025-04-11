Bhubaneswar MP launches citizen connect drive to give account of work

BHUBANESWAR: MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday launched a citizen interface drive and presented a detailed account of her works and development initiatives in the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency, to the people of Bhubaneswar-Ekamra Assembly segment.

Aparajita also announced to provide such report to the people of her constituency segment-wise once every six months.

The 18-page booklet released by her during the citizen interface programme, contained information on ongoing developmental projects across all Assembly constituencies - Ekamra, Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Jayadev, Khurda, Jatni, and Begunia - of Bhubaneswar.

Around 100 people received copies of the booklet and praised the initiative.

The booklet outlined the initiatives of the MP in the last six months that included establishment of a permanent market in Sahid Nagar, foot overbridge near Satsang Vihar, land allocation for community park construction in Nayapalli, land allocation and commencement of work for a modern fish market, foundation laying for a cultural hall near the Khurda collectorate, steps for Khurda town bypass, cancer hospital in Jatni, inauguration of a health sub-center in Balianta’s Jasuapur, a Rs 250 crore tailoring industry in Jagannathpur panchayat of Balianta block, renovation works at Brahmeswar and Kapileswar temples, foundation laying of Taraboi railway station, renovation of Bhubaneswar main railway station, upgradation of Lingaraj passenger halt to a full-fledged railway station, construction of a railway overbridge in Jatni, and installation of over 7,500 single solar lights, 153 high-mast solar lights and 20 mini-mast solar lights.

On the occasion, Aparajita laid stress on her vision to develop Bhubaneswar into the number one city in eastern India. She said the detailed account of her work will also keep citizens informed about the development projects in the city and allow them to approach the government or her whenever the find any irregularities in their implementation.