ORERA revoked HN Courtyard registration over lapses

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) on Friday revoked the registration certificate of the real estate project ‘HN Courtyard’ in Gadakana here over alleged failure of the promoter in complying with a show cause notice issued for using railway land as the approach road.

In a letter to the promoter Harshpriya Neelachala, the regulatory body stated that after Railways’ clarification that the land belongs to them, the real estate firm was asked in November 2024 to furnish the permission from the authority for the use of the 30 feet wide and 600 metre long road to approach its project.

In response, the realtor reportedly stated that there is an existing public road over railway land maintained by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). A show cause notice was issued again in January 2025 asking it to explain the matter to which the latter sought one month time. However, ORERA stated that it didn’t receive any response.

The ORERA also pointed out that the quarterly progress report (QPR) of the project submitted in December 2024 revealed that only 10 per cent of the site has been developed and no booking has been done by the home buyers in the project.

“Therefore, revocation of the registration certificate at this stage will not be prejudicial to the interest of the home buyers,” the ORERA stated, while clarifying that the project can not be allowed to continue as the approach road to the project is on railway land.

The ORERA has also issued another notice to the same firm prohibiting sale of the unsold inventory in its ‘Mahalaxmi Niwas’ project. The promoter has been asked to seek permission from the railway authorities for use of the railway land for the ‘Mahalaxmi Niwas’ project within two months.

Commenting on the matter, real estate expert Bimalendu Pradhan said apart from the promoter, the approving authority Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) also needs to be held accountable for such lapses. He questioned why the approving authority decided to greenlight the project without proper verification of the approach road.