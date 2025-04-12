Realtor bludgeoned to death in Bhubaneswar; second murder in one week

BHUBANESWAR: Displaying scant regard for policing, a group of miscreants bludgeoned a 47-year-old realtor to death in broad daylight in the capital city on Friday.

The victim, identified as Sasmit Biswal of Bhimpur, was attacked with sticks and killed by at least seven miscreants who disposed of his body in a cashew orchard near Jamukoli village within Airfield police limits before fleeing. Three persons have been detained over the brutal killing.

On a day, a drug peddler was hurt in a police encounter, the daylight murder put paid to the cautions issued by police top brass to criminal elements. It’s the second murder in the capital in a week’s time.

Initial investigation revealed Biswal was murdered over a land dispute. He was reportedly into real estate business in partnership with one Tulu Mohanty of Padhansahi. The duo was engaged in sale of lands under Padhansahi mouza.

Police suspect a land dispute had later broken out between them and could be the motive behind the murder.

After the incident, victim’s relative Debadutta Mohanty lodged a complaint with Airfield police, following which a case of murder was registered.

“Biswal and Mohanty had parted ways after a land dispute broke out between them. The victim had reportedly visited the area in the afternoon for some work when he was intercepted by the accused and attacked with sticks,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena. Biswal sustained serious injuries.

Biswal’s postmortem report will reveal whether he suffered any internal injuries in the incident. So far, three persons whose names were mentioned in the complaint have been detained and efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime, Meena added.

Sources said Biswal had purchased a land from Mohanty but the latter was not giving its possession. Badagada police had even registered a case in connection with the land dispute.