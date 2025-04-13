Home guard among three arrested for murder of realtor in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested three persons including a home guard for allegedly murdering a realtor over a land dispute. The accused have been identified as Sukanta Behera (41), a home guard posted in Khandagiri police station, Manoj Behera (31) and Gulu Mohanty (34). The deceased is 47-year-old Sasmit Biswal. Police said prime accused Tulu Mohanty, a native of Padhansahi, and a few of his other aides who were involved in killing Sasmit are on the run.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when at least seven persons including Tulu bludgeoned Sasmit to death and disposed of his body in a cashew orchard near Jamukoli village within Airfield police limits before fleeing. Police said Tulu and Sasmit used to work as partners earlier, and sold land under Padhansahi mouza but later parted ways. However, Sasmit continued to engage in purchase and sale of land in Padhansahi, and Tulu considered him a threat to his business. Sasmit had reportedly purchased a land in front of Sukanta’s plot in Padhansahi.