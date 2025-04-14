Bhubaneswar celebrates 77th Capital Foundation Day

BHUBANESWAR: A series of events and cultural programmes marked the 77th Capital Foundation Day celebrations of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Conveying his greetings to the citizens on the occasion, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati exhorted the youth to come forward for the development of Bhubaneswar and Odisha at large.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all to pledge for a cleaner, greener and more beautiful Bhubaneswar. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan too, conveyed their best wishes on the occasion.

The celebrations began with floral tributes at the foundation stone plaque near the Odisha Legislative Assembly, followed by flag-hoisting by Speaker Surama Padhy. A parade featuring contingents of college students and police personnel also took place on Rabindra Mandap-Jayadev Bhawan stretch, while a photo exhibition, showcasing Bhubaneswar’s heritage, was also organised. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also organised cultural programmes at Utkal Mandap in the evening.

“The foundation day events will continue on Monday. However, keeping in view the scorching heat, school students were kept away from taking part in the parade,” said vice-president of the Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee Pradyumna Mohanty.

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Sulochana Das said Bhubaneswar has undergone massive transformation over the years and become a smart city. “It has also emerged as the sports capital of the country hosting multiple international events including two Hockey World Cups in the recent years. However, despite development, the city’s cultural heritage and its tradition are intact,” she added.

Bhubaneswar was formally established as the capital of Odisha on April 13, 1948. The foundation stone of the city was laid by Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India. German architect Otto Konigsberger had designed the master plan of the modern city of Bhubaneswar for a population of around 40,000 people. It was among the first planned cities in the country along with Chandigarh and Jamshedpur.