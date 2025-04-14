Youth turns cyber scammer, earns crores from illegal gaming apps after losing Rs 2 lakh in online game

BHUBANESWAR: After losing Rs 2 lakh in online gaming three years back, a Balangir-based youth turned the page to transform himself into a cyber scammer making crores by hosting illegal gaming and betting apps.
The accused, Lakshyeswar Mallik (27) of Saintala was arrested by Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police in Balangir and produced in court on Sunday.
Police said Mallik was addicted to online games and had lost Rs 2 lakh to one such app in 2022. In desperation or in vengeance, he scoured the internet to find ways to make money through online betting and gaming apps. He hit the right keys and purchased a domain from an international agency and hosted his website - https://www.viprummyapp.com about two years back.
Mallik uploaded android package kit (APK) files of over 50 online betting and gaming apps on his website. He even opened a Telegram channel named VIP Player to promote his website, and lured youths to download the gaming apps to earn handsome amounts at their fingertips.
He started receiving commissions after the users downloaded the gaming apps through his website. In 2023, he used to earn Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month but police found he was currently earning more than Rs 12 lakh per month through the illegal apps hosted on his website. Police said the developers of such apps are mostly operating from cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. They also receive money when their apps are downloaded through any third party website.
In this particular case, police launched an investigation after receiving information that many youths in the district were losing money on online betting and gaming apps. They questioned some of the youths who revealed that not all lost their money, and Mallik apparently was a big winner.
“On receiving information, Mallik was held and he confessed to operating the website. He was enjoying a lavish lifestyle. A Mahindra Thar, one pick-up van, a Royal Enfield bullet and one KTM bike were seized from him. He had also planned to open a retail cement business to turn the ill-gotten money into white,” said Balangir SP, Abilash G. This apart, police have frozen Rs 25 lakh from Mallik’s various bank accounts while seizing Rs 7.05 lakh cash, 14 premium mobile phones, four laptops and two point-of-sale machines from him.