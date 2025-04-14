Youth turns cyber scammer, earns crores from illegal gaming apps after losing Rs 2 lakh in online game

BHUBANESWAR: After losing Rs 2 lakh in online gaming three years back, a Balangir-based youth turned the page to transform himself into a cyber scammer making crores by hosting illegal gaming and betting apps.

The accused, Lakshyeswar Mallik (27) of Saintala was arrested by Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police in Balangir and produced in court on Sunday.

Police said Mallik was addicted to online games and had lost Rs 2 lakh to one such app in 2022. In desperation or in vengeance, he scoured the internet to find ways to make money through online betting and gaming apps. He hit the right keys and purchased a domain from an international agency and hosted his website - https://www.viprummyapp.com about two years back.

Mallik uploaded android package kit (APK) files of over 50 online betting and gaming apps on his website. He even opened a Telegram channel named VIP Player to promote his website, and lured youths to download the gaming apps to earn handsome amounts at their fingertips.