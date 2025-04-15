Odisha plans 1,000 MW energy from floating solar projects in reservoirs

BHUBANESWAR: Amid thrust on use of clean energy, Odisha is gearing up to take up projects for generation of around 1,000 megawatt (MW) floating solar energy from its reservoirs in the near future.
Sources said the reservoir committee formed as an inter-departmental body to explore the state’s potential in floating solar energy and facilitate project development has already met thrice to ensure timely implementation of the projects in different large and medium reservoirs.
The committee, sources said, has taken steps for finalisation of integrated GIS maps of Hirakud, Rengali and Upper Indravati reservoirs and exploration of suitable sites in Upper Kolab and Balimela for execution of the project.
Previously, the state had also engaged consultants for feasibility study of around 51 medium reservoirs.
The state has set an ambitious target of 10 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 of which around 7.5 GW is being planned to be sourced from solar energy.
Citing the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) estimation, the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) has also underlined that Odisha has the potential of generating 33.5 GW floating solar energy across 670 sq km feasible water body area.
Energy department officials said floating solar farms offer several benefits, including enhanced energy production, land conservation, and water management.
Apart from utilising the unused water surfaces of reservoirs, these projects help in enhancing the efficiency of the solar panels due to the cooling effect of water.