Odisha plans 1,000 MW energy from floating solar projects in reservoirs

BHUBANESWAR: Amid thrust on use of clean energy, Odisha is gearing up to take up projects for generation of around 1,000 megawatt (MW) floating solar energy from its reservoirs in the near future.

Sources said the reservoir committee formed as an inter-departmental body to explore the state’s potential in floating solar energy and facilitate project development has already met thrice to ensure timely implementation of the projects in different large and medium reservoirs.

The committee, sources said, has taken steps for finalisation of integrated GIS maps of Hirakud, Rengali and Upper Indravati reservoirs and exploration of suitable sites in Upper Kolab and Balimela for execution of the project.