Odisha to have digital platform for monitoring of PMAY-U 2.0

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop a dedicated digital platform to facilitate planning and monitoring of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) implementation, process of which has already started in Odisha.

Sources in the Odisha Urban Housing Mission, the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme, said the application submission process for the scheme is already underway and thousands of people have already applied for seeking benefit under the scheme. A web-based application will be developed to facilitate planning, monitoring and grievance redressal for effective implementation of the affordable housing scheme.

The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY-U 2.0 has already approved construction of over 3.52 lakh houses under two verticals - beneficiary-led construction and affordable housing in partnership - in nearly a dozen of states including Odisha initially. The OUHM has already readied manual of PMAY-U 2.0 to ensure its smooth and effective implementation.

The H&UD department informed that the PMAY-U 2.0, unveiled by PM Narendra Modi in September 2024, will be implemented across all statutory towns and cities on the basis of the 2011 census.

As per the manual, households belonging to economically weaker sections with annual income of below `3 lakh, and lower income groups with annual income in the range of `3 lakh to `6 lakh will be eligible for the scheme provided they don’t have pucca houses in the name of any of their family members anywhere in the country.