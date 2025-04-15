Police yet to find leads in toddler theft case in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Almost two days after a two-year-old boy was stolen from his blind mother near Ram Mandir on Saturday night, police are yet to make any headway in the case.

The woman Jayanti Mallick (25) had lodged a complaint with Kharavel Nagar police on Sunday. Briefing mediapersons on Monday, DCP Jagmohan Meena said multiple police teams have been formed to crack the case at the earliest.

“We are examining the CCTV footage and collecting intelligence to nab the accused persons and rescue the child,” he said.

Earlier in the day, police detained a suspect after examining the CCTV footage. However so far, his involvement has not been established in the case. Crime Branch’s Crime Against Women and Children wing is also providing technical assistance to the police in this connection.

The DCP said Mallick had been staying with her son and a six-year-old daughter at Kanya Ashram in Niladri Vihar. She visited Ram Mandir every day to ask people for alms.

On Saturday night, she could not return to the ashram due to bad weather and slept on the footpath near the temple along with her two children. It was during that time that an unknown person approached her and gave juice to her son before taking him away.