Child snatched from blind mother rescued, key accused held in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Acting swiftly, Bhubaneswar police on Tuesday rescued the two-year-old child from Balasore 48 hours after he was snatched from his blind mother near Ram Mandir in the capital.

Key accused Kedarsan Panda was arrested from Puri while Jhelam Rani Panda, a woman belonging to Balasore, is detained and under investigation for her role in the abduction.

Police said, Jhelam had received Kedarsan and the abducted child at Balasore railway station. A mother of three, she apparently wanted to adopt a child hoping it would bring divine blessings for her nine-year-old son who was suffering from chronic kidney ailments. Kedarsan allegedly gave shape to her wish. Her claims are being verified.

On Sunday, Jayanti Mallick had lodged an FIR over theft of her minor son with Kharavel Nagar police. The 25-year-old who lives in a kanyashram sustained her livelihood through begging and visited Ram Mandir regularly with her children for the purpose.

Acting on her complaint, a rescue operation was carried out by four police teams in and outside the state. Basing on CCTV surveillance and mobile forensics, police carried out raids at multiple places and the child was rescued from Khantapada police limits in Balasore, while the accused was apprehended in Puri.