Diarrhoea outbreak hits capital city, 150 affected

BHUBANESWAR: In a major diarrhoea outbreak in the city in recent years, around 150 people in Niladri Vihar have been affected in last couple of days, triggering panic in the locality.

The affected residents are from Nilamadhab Niwas, a slum dwellers rehabilitation colony in Ward no.13. They are suffering from loose motion, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, and body ache. While several are being treated at a local health camp set up by the city health administration, five critically ill patients have been referred to Capital Hospital for specialised care.

Locals alleged that the outbreak began a few days ago, but their complaints were overlooked. The source of the contamination, according to them, is a sump tank supplying water to the area. They reported to have found mud, wood, and waste materials in the water tank, which was not cleaned and disinfected for over a year.

As more people developed diarrhoea symptoms, the city health administration pressed three medical teams into service. The teams made a door-to-door visit and treated the affected people. “This is the first time in recent years that we are seeing such a large-scale outbreak in the city. Some students in OUAT campus were affected by diarrhoea a few months ago and it too was due to water contamination,” said an official.