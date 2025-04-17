Apollo Green Energy proposes to invest Rs 4,500 crore in solar projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Green Energy, which is setting up a 54 MW power project worth Rs 151 crore in Ganjam district, is keen to expand its footprint in solar energy in the state.

The company has proposed to invest Rs 4,500 crore for developing 1,000 MW capacity green energy projects in different parts of the state. Top executives of the company made a presentation to the deputy chief minister and Energy minister KV Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan on the expansion of its solar power projects along with a facility for storing surplus electricity in batteries (battery energy storage system).

Singh Deo said Odisha is fully committed to realising the goal of clean and green India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the state government will provide all possible support to achieve the ambitious goal of green energy in the state.

“We had an insightful discussion with the chief of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division of Apollo Green Energy. Their ambitious plan to develop solar power projects across multiple locations in Odisha with a proposed investment of `4,500 crore, reaffirms our state’s potential as a leader in renewable energy. This initiative aligns with our vision for sustainable growth, energy efficiency, and economic progress,” Singh Deo said.

The minister said the state is prioritising energy storage solutions with plans for over 10,000 MW of pumped storage plants (PSP). In the recent power ministers’ conference chaired in New Delhi, Singh Deo made a strong plea for financial support from the Centre for energy storage solutions system to make all green energy projects viable ensuring a reliable power supply.