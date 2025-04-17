Case against Sonia, Rahul is political vendetta: OPCC president Das

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday said filing of cases against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case was vendetta politics by the Centre and a violation of all Indian laws.

Addressing the party leaders and workers during a sit-in protest in front of the ED office here, the OPCC president said the Young India Company which publishes National Herald is a non-profit company and not engaged in any commercial transactions.

Alleging that a false case has been filed by the ED, Das said it was a direct attack on the democratic system of the country and an attempt by the BJP to gain political mileage.

Stating that Congress leaders were not scared of such tactics by the Centre, Das alleged that the property of National Herald has been attached without any justification. “This is a government-sponsored crime under the garb of rule of law,” he added.

Many senior leaders and workers participated in the dharna which is part of a countrywide programme to protest use of ED to silence the Opposition’s voice.