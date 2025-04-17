Odisha improves in justice delivery, but gaps persist

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may have registered consistent improvement in its justice delivery systems, but the state continues to struggle across several indicators, particularly policing and women’s representation in law enforcement agencies.

According to India Justice Report (IJR) 2025, which assesses states on the capacity of their police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid mechanisms, Odisha scored 5.4 out of 10 and improved its overall ranking from 10 in 2022 to eight now, among 18 large and mid-sized states.

The state was recognised for improving across 41 out of 68 static indicators between 2022 and 2025, one of the highest improvements seen among peer states. It has particularly strengthened performance in prisons and legal aid pillars, while police and judiciary systems remain areas of concern.

Despite efforts, the police force continues to struggle with capacity issues with the state’s rank slipping from fourth to eighth in the policing pillar. The police-population ratio, vacancies, and underfunded training mechanisms contributed to the poor performance. The report noted that the state allocates less than 1.2 per cent (pc) of the total police budget to training, significantly hampering preparedness.