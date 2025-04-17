RSS taught me dedication, selfless service: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said he got the inspiration from the RSS to work for the people as a common man, not as chief minister.

Addressing the annual function of Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS) here, Majhi said he actively participated in the service and assistance efforts during the 1999 super cyclone in Anandpur of Keonjhar district as an active member of the RSS.

“I have got inspiration from RSS to work as the chief servant of the people as a common man, not as chief Minister. The Sangh ideology has instilled in me a sense of dedication to the society and shaped my attitude and behaviour towards social responsibility,” Majhi said.

The chief minister said UBSS has always been at the forefront of helping the people in times of natural disasters and emergencies. He praised the organisation for its 43 years of service to the people especially the poor and the helpless.

He said UBSS provided crucial assistance to the people in distress during several natural disasters including the 1982 floods, the 1999 super cyclone and the Madhuban fire accident in Baripada. Its selfless service, dedication and compassion during times of crisis has earned national recognition.