RSS taught me dedication, selfless service: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said he got the inspiration from the RSS to work for the people as a common man, not as chief minister.
Addressing the annual function of Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti (UBSS) here, Majhi said he actively participated in the service and assistance efforts during the 1999 super cyclone in Anandpur of Keonjhar district as an active member of the RSS.
“I have got inspiration from RSS to work as the chief servant of the people as a common man, not as chief Minister. The Sangh ideology has instilled in me a sense of dedication to the society and shaped my attitude and behaviour towards social responsibility,” Majhi said.
The chief minister said UBSS has always been at the forefront of helping the people in times of natural disasters and emergencies. He praised the organisation for its 43 years of service to the people especially the poor and the helpless.
He said UBSS provided crucial assistance to the people in distress during several natural disasters including the 1982 floods, the 1999 super cyclone and the Madhuban fire accident in Baripada. Its selfless service, dedication and compassion during times of crisis has earned national recognition.
Highlighting notable contributions of UBSS, the chief minister said the organisation is commendable for its efforts in providing assistance to tribal communities through residential hostels for orphaned and helpless children in Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and Udala in Mayurbhanj district.
This apart, UBSS runs about 50 Bal Sanskar centres, providing education to over 1,000 students based on Indian culture, tradition and moral values. These centres play a vital role in imparting value-based education to children, helping them develop a strong foundation for their future.
Joint general secretary of UBSS Vijay Manohar Puranik said institutions like theirs have brought about change in society through selfless service-oriented mentality. The culture of service has been an integral part of Indian culture since ancient times, he said.