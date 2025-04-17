Three years on, special road plan for blind students at Ravenshaw University in limbo

CUTTACK: Three years on, non-construction of accessible pathways on the Ravenshaw University campus has left visually-challenged students facing a lot of difficulties.
Ravenshaw has the maximum number of visually-challenged students compared to other universities of the state. At present, around 130 blind students are pursuing graduate and post-graduate courses at the university.
It also has a Braille library to cater to the reading needs of the visually-impaired students. Besides, to facilitate easy access to different departments, the authorities have also constructed ramps in front of each of them.
However, there is no accessible path for their smooth movement on the campus as a result of which these students face a lot of difficulties in going to classrooms, library or administrative office.
In such a situation, students with visual impairments have to use white canes to navigate their surroundings or take the help of others in doing so. In absence of exclusive paths or tactile pavements, they frequently meet with accidents.
Considering their problems, the university had in 2022 planned construction of special pathways for them. As per the plan, such paths of 3-5 feet width would help visually-impaired students in navigating and crossing the streets through features and design elements like tactile paving, auditory cues and accessible pedestrian signals.
The Higher Education department too, approved the proposal for construction of the special roads at a cost of `50 lakh but the project is yet to be executed. A tender was floated last year for construction but it was halted.
University registrar Kanhu Charan Mallick said the tender would be floated again and the special road project work taken up soon.