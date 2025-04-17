Three years on, special road plan for blind students at Ravenshaw University in limbo

CUTTACK: Three years on, non-construction of accessible pathways on the Ravenshaw University campus has left visually-challenged students facing a lot of difficulties.

Ravenshaw has the maximum number of visually-challenged students compared to other universities of the state. At present, around 130 blind students are pursuing graduate and post-graduate courses at the university.

It also has a Braille library to cater to the reading needs of the visually-impaired students. Besides, to facilitate easy access to different departments, the authorities have also constructed ramps in front of each of them.

However, there is no accessible path for their smooth movement on the campus as a result of which these students face a lot of difficulties in going to classrooms, library or administrative office.