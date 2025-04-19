After Subhadra, PM-JAY success, Odisha readies to distribute new ration cards

BHUBANESWAR: Riding on the successful launch of Subhadra Yojana and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in Odisha, the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government is now set to distribute new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

Sources said a draft list of beneficiaries has been prepared and the block/ULB level BDO or executive officers have been given access to move the eligible cases to the final priority list.

“The BDOs, municipal commissioners and executive officers have been asked to generate the ration card pdfs (both sides) with new colour combination and laminate the cards by April 22. The laminated copies of ration cards will be distributed among eligible beneficiaries,” said the sources.

This move comes after a months-long e-KYC verification process that saw over 13.86 lakh new applications and deletion of around 5.2 lakh beneficiaries, including over four lakh deceased and one lakh ineligible card holders.

As many as 3.3 crore people from 96 lakh families of the state are covered under the food security schemes of the Centre and the state. The beneficiaries include 3.26 crore under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and a little over 4.2 lakh under the state food security scheme (SFSS).

For years, lakhs of families in the state have complained of being excluded from the PDS despite being eligible. The new drive aims at addressing the exclusions by expanding the beneficiary base after a rigorous data-backed verification. The state government has recently approved distribution of new ration cards to the eligible applicants and addition of new members in the existing cards after proper field verification with reference to the eligibility criteria notified in ‘Odisha State Food Security (Targeted Public Distribution System) Rules, 2020’.