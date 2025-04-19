Samanta gets Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma award

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta was conferred the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025, in Kokrajhar at Assam on Friday.

Instituted by Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust, the award recognises Samanta’s significant contributions to the society through education and social empowerment.

The award is named after Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, a revered spiritual leader and social reformer of the Bodo community, widely known as the Mech Gandhi of Assam, who dedicated his life to the propagation, preservation, and promotion of education. Every year, in his memory, this award is presented to distinguished individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields.

On the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary, Samanta was chosen for the honour and he received a citation, a memento, and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. In a noble gesture, Samanta donated the award money to the trust for its development. Expressing his gratitude, he reaffirmed his commitment to further accelerate his mission of empowering society through education.