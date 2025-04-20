Jyoti smart glasses bring light into lives of visually-challenged in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique effort to promote inclusive education and independence of differently-abled persons, AI-assisted smart glasses were distributed to visually challenged persons in the capital city. The smart glasses will empower them to navigate life with greater confidence and ease.

The Tangent Club 8, Bhubaneswar chapter of Tangent India, an organisation working in the fields of education, healthcare and environment, in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Knights Round Table - 230 (BKRT-230) and Bhubaneswar Queens Ladies Circle - 110 (BQLC-110), distributed Jyoti AI Smart Glasses to 21 visually-challenged people. Tangent-8 chairperson Renu Gupta said Jyoti AI Smart Glasses are proving to be a game-changer in the field of education. At present, there is a significant lack of accessible Braille books in higher education which makes it extremely challenging for visually impaired students to pursue further studies.

“The Jyoti AI Smart Glass bridges this gap, enabling them to read printed books and documents, identify over 300 objects, recognise currencies and colours, and access content in over 80 languages, including translation features for both Indian and foreign languages,” she said.

BKRT-230 chairman Amitesh Gugnani and BQLC-110 chairperson Upasana Gugnani were present.