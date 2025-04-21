BDA planning new DPR for Bhubaneswar town centre project

BHUBANESWAR: After hanging in balance for nine years, the proposed Bhubaneswar Town Centre (BTC) at Master Canteen square could finally become a reality as the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is working on a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

BDA vice-chairman N Thirumala Naik, who reviewed the implementation of the project last week, said the BTC will emerge as a multi-modal hub in the state capital.

The state government had in December 2016 given its approval to the BDA to implement the multi-modal hub project, now named BTC, at an investment of Rs 910 crore. The project design was also made involving Singapore-based firm Surbana Jurong.

However, the MoU between BDA and East Cost Railway (ECoR) for the same was signed after a gap of three years in September 2019. The project witnessed further delay and the tender could not be floated even after 24 months of the agreement leading to cost escalation.

With the state government failing to make any progress, the ECoR exited from the MoU and took up the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station on its own at an investment of over Rs 300 crore.

Sources in the BDA said the new BJP government has initiated measures to revive the project. Naik said Jurong has been awarded a fresh contract to review the existing project design, bring necessary changes and work out a new DPR that aligns with the current development on the stretch.

With ECoR developing a new and modern building of Bhubaneswar railway station and government implementing the metro project on the stretch, the BDA has sought necessary changes in the design for its seamless integration with the upcoming infrastructures.

The project will be developed on a 12-acre land, located on the west side of the railway tracks at Master Canteen square. It will be directly connected with the city’s main commercial spine Janpath Road.

The agency has also planned a theatre, art and children’s plaza along with food courts besides dedicated pickup and drop-off lanes for vehicles at the site. An iconic city square with commercial, retail, hotel and service apartments are also in the offing.