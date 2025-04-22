Odisha government should clear air on Mahanadi dispute: Bhupesh Baghel

BHUBANESWAR : Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the Odisha government should come clear on the reasons behind the delay in resolution of Mahanadi river water dispute between the two states, now that there is a triple-engine government.

Addressing mediapersons here, Baghel said the Centre, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have BJP governments and there should not be any problem in resolving the dispute. Since Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has started talks with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, he should take steps to expedite the process.

Baghel, however, said the resolution of the dispute through the route of Tribunal will be a long-drawn affair and should be taken up mutually.