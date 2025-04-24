Odisha CM Majhi launches project monitoring dashboard of Works department to expedite infrastructure projects

BHUBANESWAR: To enable real-time monitoring of various infrastructure projects and ensure their accurate and efficient execution, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched a project monitoring dashboard of the Works department at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said it is expected to improve decision-making and overall project efficiency. “The previous monitoring system had limitations as information flow was inadequate resulting in delay in decision-making process and project progress was sluggish. The new project monitoring dashboard aims to address these challenges and improve overall efficiency,” he added.

Majhi further said that the advanced GIS dashboard would enable comprehensive monitoring of key projects, provide up-to-date images of public assets and ongoing projects, besides providing detailed information on projects executed at district and block levels.

“It will also assist in accurate identification of suitable locations for projects through satellite maps. The system is expected to bring greater financial transparency and efficiency to project management. The issue tracker system on the dashboard will help resolve issues related to land acquisition, forest land clearance and encroachment,” the CM added.