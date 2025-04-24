Odisha CM Majhi launches project monitoring dashboard of Works department to expedite infrastructure projects

BHUBANESWAR: To enable real-time monitoring of various infrastructure projects and ensure their accurate and efficient execution, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched a project monitoring dashboard of the Works department at Lok Seva Bhawan here.
Speaking to the media, the chief minister said it is expected to improve decision-making and overall project efficiency. “The previous monitoring system had limitations as information flow was inadequate resulting in delay in decision-making process and project progress was sluggish. The new project monitoring dashboard aims to address these challenges and improve overall efficiency,” he added.
Majhi further said that the advanced GIS dashboard would enable comprehensive monitoring of key projects, provide up-to-date images of public assets and ongoing projects, besides providing detailed information on projects executed at district and block levels.
“It will also assist in accurate identification of suitable locations for projects through satellite maps. The system is expected to bring greater financial transparency and efficiency to project management. The issue tracker system on the dashboard will help resolve issues related to land acquisition, forest land clearance and encroachment,” the CM added.
Majhi said the live project tracking will help monitor project progress in real-time, keep track of their financial aspects, issue alerts for potential risks and expedite evaluation of project efficiency. “These features on the dashboard will facilitate informed decision-making and enhance project management,” he said.
The chief minister further informed that the project monitoring dashboard will be expanded for use by other departments to strengthen the state’s infrastructure project management and accelerate progress toward a prosperous Odisha. By leveraging technology, Majhi said, the government seeks to create a more efficient and effective system for managing infrastructure projects.
Announcing the Odisha State Road Policy-2025 recently, the state government has set an ambitious plan to construct 75,000 km of world-class roads by 2029-30. An allocation of over Rs 60,000 crore has been made in the budget for 2025-26 for infrastructure development, a significant portion of which will be directed towards improving connectivity in rural and urban areas.
Among others, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan were present during the launch of the dashboard.