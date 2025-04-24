Odisha HC notice to CMC on vending zone near Law University second campus

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on a PIL seeking intervention against construction of a vending zone adjacent to northern side boundary wall of the Madhusudan Law University’s second campus coming up at Jobra in Cuttack city.

President of Madhusudan Law University council Sravani Sahoo, secretary Aroop Kumar Deo and VP Ambika Prasad Jena filed the PIL.

The division bench of CJ Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued the notice on Tuesday.

While status quo was sought, the bench refused to pass any interim order before hearing the submission of CMC and fixed May 1 for further consideration of the matter along with the reply of the civic body.

According to the petition, Madhusudan Law University located in Station Bazar area has a total roll strength of 1,020 students pursuing 5-year Integrated LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM courses. The second campus of the university will have a women’s hostel with over 300 seats, classrooms for 5-year Integrated LLB students, gymnasium-cum-auditorium and guest house. Further, the university plans beatification of the land outside of the boundary walls of the second campus by landscaping and plantation.

The main gate of the second campus has been planned on northern side boundary wall. If the vending zone is allowed to come up adjacent to the northern side boundary wall, free vehicular movement on service road on that side would be hit by traffic jams, the petition stated.

There would also be problem for entering into the second campus as the construction work of vending zone has been undertaken just in front of the site for the proposed main gate, it stated.