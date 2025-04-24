XIM University celebrates 11th PG convocation

BHUBANESWAR: The XIM University conferred honorary doctorate in Business Management on Rajiv Memani, chairman of Ernst & Young’s India Region and Growth Markets Council during its 11th PG convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said technology will continue to redefine how we work and live but it cannot change who we are. “Our values, identity, and purpose must remain our guiding force.” The address underlined the importance of lifelong learning and real-world experience in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world. Future leadership, he stressed, will be built on collaboration, transparency, and an entrepreneurial mindset. A total of 15 doctoral and 769 postgraduate degrees were also conferred during the ceremony.

The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with medals for academic excellence by the chief guest.

Vice-chancellor of the university Fr Antony R Uvari said XIM ambassadors are entrusted with the responsibility of guiding others, embodying wisdom, courage, and kindness in all their endeavours. He commended the efforts of both the Government of India and the Odisha government in taking numerable measures for development of the higher education sector and contributing to nation-building initiatives.

The graduation ceremony was graced by chairman of the Board of Governors of XIM University Fr Jerome Cutinha, and emeritus chairman of the Board of Governors. Rajive Kaul, among others.