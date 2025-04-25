Bhubaneswar's Utkal Hospital inks pact for AI in patient care

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Hospital has roped in Salesforce, a leading service provider for artificial intelligence (AI) in customer relationship management (CRM), to drive its digital transformation.

The collaboration aims at implementation of Agentforce and Salesforce Health Cloud by unifying patient data, automating operations, and empowering patients with self-service capabilities, setting a new standard for healthcare innovation in the region.

As per the agreement, Utkal Hospital will use a range of Salesforce tools, including Agentforce, Salesforce Scheduler, and AI-powered chatbots to improve patient engagement and streamline operations.

With deep integration into Utkal’s computer telephony integration (CTI) systems, Salesforce will enable real-time, automated support, significantly reducing dependency on manual processes and enhancing the overall patient experience.

CEO of Utkal Hospital BK Subodh Singh said with a capacity of 450 beds, including 150 dedicated critical care beds, this hospital has been a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies to enhance patient care. “With health cloud and Agentforce, we are building a scalable platform to transform healthcare,” he added.

Vice president (sales) of Salesforce India Kamal Kanth said Utkal can unify patient data, automate critical processes, and deliver more personalised and efficient care by effectively using the AI-based advanced technology.