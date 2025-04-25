CM Majhi to lead Odisha delegation at India Steel 2025 in Mumbai

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday left for Mumbai to take part in the three-day India Steel-2025 conference at the Bombay Exhibition Centre there.

He will lead the state delegation at the high-profile event being organised by the Ministry of Steel in collaboration with FICCI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference in the presence of global dignitaries and industry stalwarts.

The state will host the ‘Roundtable: Odisha - Focusing on Expanding Steel Production and Raw Material Supply’. Chaired by the chief minister, the session will bring together top players of India’s steel industry, including Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW, SAIL, AM/NS, among others.

The roundtable aims to underline Odisha’s position as the steel capital of India and will highlight the state’s strengths in raw material availability, robust infrastructure, progressive policies, and downstream potential.

Senior officials from the state will make detailed presentations during the session, while industry leaders are expected to share insights and experiences. A specially curated film showcasing Odisha’s thriving metal sector ecosystem will also be screened.

Majhi will have exclusive one-on-one business-to-government (B2G) meetings with leading industrialists from the steel and allied sectors. He will also hold discussions with key industry associations, including the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) and Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), to promote Odisha’s sectoral advantages.