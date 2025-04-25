Odisha bids adieu to Prasant, CM Majhi grants Rs 20 lakh ex gratia to kin

BHUBANESWAR: It was a grief-stricken morning for the quaint Ishani village in Balasore district as the mortal remains of Prasant Kumar Satpathy had just reached home.

A central government employee, the 42-year-old was shot dead by terrorists at Pahalgam in Kashmir two days back. Hundreds of people from all walks of life walked behind Prasant’s body, which was taken out in a procession that stretched over a kilometre.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flew to Balasore in the morning and took part in the funeral procession. He not only paid floral tributes to Prasant’s mortal remains but also walked alongside the grieving family, relatives and local residents to the cremation field, a rare gesture that struck an emotional chord.

The chief minister spoke to the family members and announced Rs 20 lakh ex gratia, a job for Prasant’s wife and free education for his son. “This is not just a personal loss to the family but a collective tragedy for the state. We will ensure that the child’s future is protected and the family is given all necessary support,” Majhi said.