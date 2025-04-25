Single-window panel approves seven RE projects worth Rs 1,191 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The single-window committee (SWC) of the Energy department chaired by principal secretary Vishal Kumar Dev has granted in-principle approval to seven renewable energy (RE) projects in the state.

With a cumulative capacity of 149.97 MW entailing an investment of `1191.47 crore, the approved proposals include two wind power projects of 95.7 MW, four ground-based solar projects of 53.97 MW and the first battery storage project of 0.6 MWh.

These projects will strengthen the state’s progress towards achieving its RE goals under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, Dev said .

During the meeting, progress of various projects approved in the last SWC meeting was also reviewed. The proactive RE policy of the state government has streamlined the processes through the single-window committee and GRIDCO, the nodal agency, continues to attract investments in the renewable energy sector.

The SWC has so far accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth Rs 12,387.36 crore for a total capacity of 1,707.56 MW in the RE sector.