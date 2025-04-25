Son’s fever saves Odia couple, their five friends from terrorist attack in Pahalgam

BHUBANESWAR: Had it not been for the ill-health of 3-year-old Satvik, his parents and their five friends from Puri district would have faced the terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley.

Since Satvik was suffering from fever, his parents Swarup Jena and Puja Sundaray, and their five friends had to wrap up their visit to the Baisaran valley in 30 minutes. This turned out to be the very reason they are alive today. The Odia tourists were barely 500 metre downhill from the valley when the attacks began.

Belonging to various villages of Satyabadi block and Sakhigopal, they had travelled together to Srinagar on April 16 to spend a week at Jammu & Kashmir. Apart from Satvik and his parents, the group included sarpanch of Nuasameswarpur gram panchayat (GP) Prasanta Kumar Pani, sarpanch of Biraramachandrapur GP Barsarani Sethi and her husband Prasant Kumar Sethi, PS member of Jaypur GP Dipak Kumar Satpathy and Tofan Behera of Sriramchadrapur GP.

Their last destination was Pahalgam before they returned to Odisha through Jammu and New Delhi on April 22. Escaping Pahalgam to reach Jammu, though, was a 15-hour ordeal owing to the terror attack. Relief came at the hands of MP Sambit Patra who stepped in to help the stranded tourists.