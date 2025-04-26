30 KLD effluent treatment plant at Gadakana waste hill soon, says BMC

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon install a 30 kilolitres per day (KLD) effluent treatment plant (ETP) at the garbage hill at Gadakana temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School in the city, as it is unable to handle the large volume of leachate draining from the dump.

BMC officials said thousands of litres of waste liquid is being generated during processing of mixed garbage at the dumping site every day. Currently, this harmful liquid is being stored at a separate place in the TTS and shifted in tankers for treatment. However, the issue of handling this water waste arises during monsoon, increasing the risk of soil and ground water pollution in the periphery.

To address this problem, a 30 KLD effluent treatment plant is being planned right next to the newly commissioned plasma incinerator, which will remove pollutants from the waste water to a level where it is safe for discharge or reuse. The process will involve multiple stages of treatment, each addressing different types of contaminants, the officials said.

Sources said Visiontek Consultancy Services Private Limited, a private firm, has been finalised to take up the ETP project at an investment of around Rs 55 lakh which is expected to be commissioned in the next six months.

A senior BMC official said the 10 tonne per day (TPD) plasma incineration plant at the TTS has commissioned and is undergoing pre-operation tests. The first-of-its-kind plant in the state, set up at an investment of around Rs 4 crore, is capable of processing around 10 tonne of biohazard waste including used sanitary napkins, empty phenyl and disinfectant bottles, used batteries and other domestic biohazard waste that require proper disposal to prevent health risks and environmental damage.