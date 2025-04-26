Helmet violations soar in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack as police go soft

BHUBANESWAR: With Commissionerate police having gone soft against traffic offenders, twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have witnessed a rise in number of helmet violations in the recent months.

Two-wheeler riders are one of the most vulnerable to road accidents, the absence of helmets adding significantly to the risk which is evident in increased mishaps, many of them fatal, in the two cities. While planned helmet checkings have reduced in recent months, motorists holding helmets in their arms while riding or attaching them to rear seats is a common sight in the state capital. Two-wheeler riders are also seen suspending their helmets from the mirrors.

On Thursday, Traffic police stations I and II in Bhubaneswar issued 300 and 182 challans respectively for helmet violations. While Traffic police station in Cuttack issued 388 challans, the National Highway Traffic police station in Phulnakhara initiated action against 120 violators during the period. The actual number of violations is much higher, police officers admit.

“A motorist can save his life by simply wearing the helmet but the violation is rampant in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. On an average, about 1,000 challans are issued under the Motor Vehicles Act for helmet-less driving every day,” said a Traffic police officer.