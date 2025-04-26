Helmet violations soar in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack as police go soft

BHUBANESWAR: With Commissionerate police having gone soft against traffic offenders, twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have witnessed a rise in number of helmet violations in the recent months.
Two-wheeler riders are one of the most vulnerable to road accidents, the absence of helmets adding significantly to the risk which is evident in increased mishaps, many of them fatal, in the two cities. While planned helmet checkings have reduced in recent months, motorists holding helmets in their arms while riding or attaching them to rear seats is a common sight in the state capital. Two-wheeler riders are also seen suspending their helmets from the mirrors.
On Thursday, Traffic police stations I and II in Bhubaneswar issued 300 and 182 challans respectively for helmet violations. While Traffic police station in Cuttack issued 388 challans, the National Highway Traffic police station in Phulnakhara initiated action against 120 violators during the period. The actual number of violations is much higher, police officers admit.
“A motorist can save his life by simply wearing the helmet but the violation is rampant in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. On an average, about 1,000 challans are issued under the Motor Vehicles Act for helmet-less driving every day,” said a Traffic police officer.
Traffic DCP Tapan Mohanty said ,every day police issues 1,200 to 1,500 challans in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for various violations like riding without helmets, triple-riding, over-speeding, use of mobile phones while driving among others.
He admits that maximum helmet violations are noticed in the two cities in the recent months. “A massive crackdown has been launched against both riders and pillion riders found travelling without helmets as well as violating other rules like not putting the seat belts on, speeding and using mobile phones while driving,” he added. Traffic police have also issued a stern warning to riders against tying the headgear around their wrists.
A major reason behind rise in violations is drop in physical checking with police switching to automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for detection. Police officers say it does not impact much. Besides, police detect over 20 violations related to triple-riding and use of mobile phones while driving every day.
The penalty for not wearing helmet, use of mobile phones and triple-riding are Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.
Police collect fine amounting to Rs 15 lakh on an average for various traffic violations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack every day.