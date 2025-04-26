Odisha set to increase steel production capacity to 130 MT per year by 2030: CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Strongly pitching for Odisha as a prime destination for investment in mineral-based industries, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into India’s steel powerhouse.
Addressing a gathering of industry leaders from the steel and metal sectors during the ‘India Steel-2025’ conference in Mumbai, he said steel is the mother industry of Odisha. At present, Odisha leads the country in the production of both crude steel and stainless steel, with 54 integrated steel plants and an installed capacity of 41.21 million tonne (MT) per annum. The target is to produce over 130 MT of steel a year by 2030, he said.
“The state has played a pivotal role in the success of the steel sector in the country, accounting for more than 55 per cent (pc) of the iron ore production. My home district Keonjhar alone contributes over 50 pc of Odisha’s iron ore production and numerous companies have flourished through their mining operations in the district,” he added.
He said Odisha has successfully auctioned 44 major mineral blocks following the amendment to the MMDR Act in 2015. Currently, the state is auctioning eight more blocks with reserves of around 323 MT and plans to auction 22 additional blocks by March 2026. India’s iron ore consumption is projected to reach 340 MT by 2030-31, and Odisha aims to contribute nearly 240 to 245 MT, increasing its share in national production from 58 pc to 70 pc.
“Not only iron ore, the state with 16 operational coal mines accounts for 24 pc of the country’s total output. We have produced 178 MT of iron ore, 269 MT of coal, and 3.18 MT of chromite in the last fiscal alone,” he said.
The chief minister said the government is now focused on transitioning from a model of raw material extraction to value creation.
“Odisha is developing a full-fledged metal-based manufacturing value chain that will promote industries in engineering goods, transport systems, mining machinery, and components for aerospace and defence. Come, invest in Odisha and be part of the Samruddha Odisha growth story which has already begun,” he said.
Majhi assured potential investors of a strong support system including land availability, road and rail connectivity, electricity, water, and a pro-industry environment. Odisha is witnessing massive infrastructure investments across railways, highways, airports, ports, logistics hubs, and power corridors, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.
The chief minister also held strategic engagements with industry stakeholders in different sectors. Senior representatives from leading chemicals companies including Dow Chemicals, Epsilon Carbon, Kothari Petrochemicals and Deepak Fertilisers discussed their potential investments and expansion plans. CMD of S Kant Pharmaceuticals Bharath Shah discussed the possibilities for developing the drug manufacturing sector in the state.
Steely resolve
Transitioning from resource extraction to value creation
130 MT of annual steel production by 2030
Odisha to contribute 70% of India’s projected 340 MT iron ore consumption by 2030-31
OMC to achieve 5 MT of iron ore production by 2029-2030
Auction of 22 more mineral blocks by March 2026