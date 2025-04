BHUBANESWAR: The protest by Utkal University students against the unchecked entry of non-students into the campus and hostels and growing drug-related activities entered the second day on Friday.

The students under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that the university was allowing unrestricted access to the campus to non-students, compromising with their safety and security. They further complained that the university hostels were being misused by unauthorised persons for illicit activities including supply and consumption of drugs.

ABVP leader Biswajit Patra said the strike will continue till the university authorities and police take measures to evict non-students from the campus.