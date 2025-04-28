Bhubaneswar man killed in ‘self-defence’ by wife, in-laws

BHUBANESWAR: A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his estranged wife and in-laws reportedly in an act of self-defence after the former barged into their house in Gramadiha village on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dibakar Bastia of Delanga in Puri. Police have detained Bastia’s brother-in-law Rajesh Jena in this connection.

Police said Bastia had tied the knot with Lakshmipriya Jena in 2022 but separated after six months due to personal differences. The couple has a two-year-old daughter. Lakshmipriya had since been staying at her parents’ place in Gramadiha village.

On Saturday night, Bastia had entered Lakshmipriya’s house through the terrace and allegedly attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a sword. Lakshmipriya’s brother Rajesh came to their rescue and attacked Bastia with a stick, leading to his death on the spot. Lakshmipriya and Bidulata assisted Rajesh in the crime, police said.