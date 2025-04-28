Bhubaneswar youth critical after being beaten by uncle, cousin

BHUBANESWAR: A 25-year-old youth is battling for life after allegedly being beaten up by his uncle and cousin brother here on Saturday evening.

The injured, Janmejaya Nayak, has been admitted to a private hospital here and his condition is stated to be critical. Police arrested his uncle Shantibhushan Nayak in this connection on Sunday. Meanwhile his cousin, Nagabhushan, is on the run.

Police said Janmejaya reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment. He stayed with his family in Science Park Basti. His uncle Shantibhushan and his family reside too, lived in an adjacent house in the same locality.

As per police, Nagabhushan went to Janmejaya’s house on Saturday evening and during a conversation, jokingly told him that he would be taken to the hospital for treatment. This triggered Janmejaya and he immediately attacked Nagabhushan.

As commotion ensued, Nagabhushan’s father Shantibhushan and mother Nirupama came out of their house and rushed to their son’s rescue. Just then, Janmejaya went inside his house and brought out a knife and attacked Nirupama. In retaliation, Nagabhushan, his father and another local youth started beating Janmejaya with a bamboo stick, following which he sustained critical injuries on his head, police said.

“Efforts are underway to nab Nagabhushan,” said ACP, Biswaranjan Senapati.