BMC to recycle plastic, concrete waste from city to make bricks, paver blocks

BHUBANESWAR: In absence of any major facilities to process plastic, and construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to commission a mega recycling and upcycling unit to manufacture bricks, paver blocks and other non-load bearing construction products as per relevant pollution control norms.

BMC officials said the civic body has already initiated process to rope in a private agency for the purpose. Around Rs 3.48 crore will be invested for the project, they added.

They said around 200 tonne of low-value plastic waste are being transported by the civic body to cement factory kilns every month for co-processing as there is no major recycling facility in the city. Similarly, over 50 tonne of C&D waste generated in the city is being dumped at two earmarked locations due to non-existence of any C&D processing unit.

An official from the corporation said a new recycling and upcycling technology has been identified to process both types of waste in a scientific manner achieving the objective of waste to wealth and sustainable use of resources.

BMC officials informed the recycling plant will have a minimum capacity of processing 500 kg of waste per hour and enable blending of C&D waste with low-value plastics for manufacturing of non-load bearing construction bricks, paver blocks, drain slabs, side wall, trenches, kerb stones and other landscaping products.