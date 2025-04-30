Bhubaneswar health workers to be trained to deal with heat illnesses

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department has introduced a special training programme for healthcare workers, with a focus on managing heat-related illnesses.

After reviewing ongoing activities and measures initiated to protect public health amid rising temperature, director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the training would be imparted to healthcare professionals and grassroots-level teams in the districts, enabling local health workers to respond quickly and effectively to emerging heat-related health issues.

Special attention has been given to mining regions and areas prone to extreme heat, where vulnerable populations will be provided with extra resources and protection, Dr Mishra said.

“Steps are being taken to ensure that these communities are well-equipped to cope with the severe weather conditions. There will be an intensified information, education, and communication campaign across the state to raise awareness about the risks associated with heatwaves and provide the public with practical advice on preventing heat-related illnesses,” he informed.

All 30 districts have been instructed to keep the medical facilities ready with sufficient beds prepared for heatwave-related cases, besides essential medical supplies such as intravenous fluids, ORS, medicines, air coolers, and power backup systems to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

“We are well-prepared to handle the challenges of the heatwave season. All necessary infrastructure and resources are in place to minimise the impact of extreme heat,” Dr Mishra added.