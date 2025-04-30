Odisha emerging as a leader in technical education, skilling initiatives: Minister Sampad Chandra Swain

CUTTACK: Odisha is emerging as a leader in technical education and skilling initiatives, said Industries and Skill Development minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Tuesday.

He laid the foundation stone of a (G+4) academic block and a 150-bed ladies hostel (G+4) at Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE) here. While the academic block will be constructed at a cost of `11.49 crore, the ladies hostel will be set up at around `10.03 crore. The move is aimed at expanding infrastructure and promoting gender inclusivity in the institution.

Shedding light on the changing education system in the state, the minister said, “At one point of time, students had to leave Odisha for technical education but now learners from other states and even countries are coming to Odisha to pursue their studies.” He also assured of providing full support for establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in emerging technologies at BOSE.

Later in the day, Swain inaugurated a Mechatronics lab and a Geodetic Research Lab at the institution. While the Mechatronics lab has been developed by the Festo India Pvt Ltd as part of its CSR initiative, the Geodetic Research Lab is a CSR initiative of the Hexagon Geosystems India.

Speaking on the occasion, BOSE principal Hrushikesh Mohanty highlighted the transformation of the institution and its pioneering DNA model - design, engage and adapt.