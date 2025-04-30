Odisha government departments asked to be in state of readiness for summer cyclones

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday asked all departments concerned and other agencies to remain prepared for potential disasters like cyclones and floods.

Reviewing the preparedness of the state administration and other agencies at Lok Seva Bhawan here, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, citing the summer cyclone ‘Fani’ that occurred in May, 2019, asked the departments concerned to be prepared in case a similar situation occurs. “Though there is no information of any cyclone happening in the state at present, every department should work in coordination to face any disaster,” he added.

Ahuja directed the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to strengthen the system of communicating cyclone information to every person at the grassroots level at the earliest.

Briefing about the disaster management preparedness, special relief commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh said preparations have been made for dissemination of cyclone or weather alerts through digital systems. “This apart, the doppler weather radar system at Gopalpur and Paradip have also been strengthened. All preparations have been completed to set up doppler weather radar stations at Balasore and Sambalpur,” he added.