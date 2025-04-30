Use State Emblem properly, act against violators: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed all departments, revenue divisional commissioners, collectors and SPs to take necessary steps for creating awareness on proper use of the State Emblem of India. They have also been instructed to initiate legal actions against people and authorities who are not authorised but using the emblem on their stationery, vehicles, etc.

The direction came in the wake of the Centre’s missive to states to check unauthorised use of the State Emblem.

It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Home Affairs that various government agencies which are using the emblem on their stationery, publications, seals, vehicles, buildings and websites often omit the motto - Satyameva Jayate, and only depict the profile of the lion capital.

Besides, it was also noticed that the design of the State Emblem is not in conformity with the design set in the State Emblem of India (Prohibition and Improper Use) Act, 2005.