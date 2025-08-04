Potholed, dug-up roads disrupt commute in Jharpada & Laxmisagar

BHUBANESWAR: With the ongoing monsoon season underway, potholed roads and waterlogged stretches have turned commuting a daily challenge for people in Jharpada and Laxmisagar areas of the city, which are already grappling with poor condition of road service.

Locals complained that the jail road, that connects Jharpada with other key areas like Laxmisagar and Jagannath Nagar, has been lying dug up for the past several months causing severe inconvenience for the public. They alleged that the repair work on the stretch which started just before the onset of monsoon, remained incomplete for months, leading to severe waterlogging making it difficult for vehicles to pass on the route.

“The road is in such a bad shape that even a 10 to 15 minute spell of rain brings traffic to a complete halt. The pothole-ridden road poses serious risk for commuters, especially during the nights,” rued an auto-rickshaw driver. Apart from potholes, partially-uncovered drains and lack of proper road surfacing have made the entire Jharpada including the Durga Mandap and Canal road hazardous for both pedestrians and motorists.

SK Behera, a local vendor, said the road would have been in a better condition if the work had started earlier. “Had they started the repair works last September or October, this situation could have been avoided. However, with rains lashing the city every other moment, everything has been delayed further,” he said.

In Jagannath Nagar, the situation is reportedly even worse. Locals said the stormwater drain work which had been started on road no-1 in April, is still incomplete. With the roads being dug up every now and then, the condition has turned miserable for years. Stagnant water in puddles at many stretches even raise concerns about mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases.