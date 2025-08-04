Potholed, dug-up roads disrupt commute in Jharpada & Laxmisagar

BHUBANESWAR: With the ongoing monsoon season underway, potholed roads and waterlogged stretches have turned commuting a daily challenge for people in Jharpada and Laxmisagar areas of the city, which are already grappling with poor condition of road service.
Locals complained that the jail road, that connects Jharpada with other key areas like Laxmisagar and Jagannath Nagar, has been lying dug up for the past several months causing severe inconvenience for the public. They alleged that the repair work on the stretch which started just before the onset of monsoon, remained incomplete for months, leading to severe waterlogging making it difficult for vehicles to pass on the route.
“The road is in such a bad shape that even a 10 to 15 minute spell of rain brings traffic to a complete halt. The pothole-ridden road poses serious risk for commuters, especially during the nights,” rued an auto-rickshaw driver. Apart from potholes, partially-uncovered drains and lack of proper road surfacing have made the entire Jharpada including the Durga Mandap and Canal road hazardous for both pedestrians and motorists.
SK Behera, a local vendor, said the road would have been in a better condition if the work had started earlier. “Had they started the repair works last September or October, this situation could have been avoided. However, with rains lashing the city every other moment, everything has been delayed further,” he said.
In Jagannath Nagar, the situation is reportedly even worse. Locals said the stormwater drain work which had been started on road no-1 in April, is still incomplete. With the roads being dug up every now and then, the condition has turned miserable for years. Stagnant water in puddles at many stretches even raise concerns about mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases.
Ironically, the Jharpada area including Jagannath Nagar which is part of the Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency, is home to a number of local BJP and BJP leaders. “However, they are seemingly unconcerned and paying little attention to the civic amenities of the locality,” locals alleged.
They further added that sanitation in the area too, has gone for a toss. A portion of the local haat (market), which was razed a few years back, now resembles the picture of a mini dumping site. Garbage lies scattered here and there, while stray dog menace has also emerged as a challenge.
While Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and corporators of ward no 32 and 33 couldn’t be reached for their comments, mayor Sulochana Das said the BMC will look into the matter and ensure the roads are repaired before commencement of the festive season.
A senior BMC official said the Jail and Puja Mandap road connecting Jagannath Nagar falls within the PWD jurisdiction. The matter will be taken up with them, he added. Local BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan said tender has already been floated for a Puja Mandap road for repair work at an investment of about Rs 57 lakh. “The PWD will also take up the work of jail road once the rains are over,” Pradhan added.
Meanwhile, one of the supervising staff of the stormwater drain in Jagannath road said they are facing hurdles in taking up work in full swing during the daytime owing to movement of children to a nearby school and delay in shifting of the poles as well as other issues pertaining sewerage line. “Efforts are on the complete the work as early as possible,” he said.