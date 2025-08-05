Odisha minister Suresh Pujari asks Bar Associations to find consensus location for new court

BHUBANESWAR : With the Opposition BJD questioning the state government about the fate of the high court bench in western Odisha, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Monday said the Bar Associations should come up with a consensus location where it can be established.

Responding to queries from mediapersons, the minister said lawyers of western and southern Odisha are demanding permanent benches in their regions. The necessary course of action should be to find a location acceptable to all for which they should come to a common platform and discuss the issue.

“The second important aspect is that the Governor and Chief Justice of Orissa High Court have an important role to play in sending a composite proposal to the Supreme Court for approval. The state government has the responsibility to develop infrastructure and bear the recurring cost of the bench,” he said.